LME official prices
04 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2143.00 2442.00 10117.50 2228.50 18133.00 32950.00 3061.50 2302.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2143.00 2442.00 10117.50 2228.50 18133.00 32950.00 3061.50 2302.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2463.00 10133.50 2207.00 18173.00 30860.00 3082.50 2310.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2463.00 10133.50 2207.00 18173.00 30860.00 3082.50 2310.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27030.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27030.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
