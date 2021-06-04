ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
THE RUPEE: Slightly up against USD

BR Research 04 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went up slightly against USD in interbank market. In global currency markets, USD saw a break in downward trend as traders awaited for US economic data and accompanying Fed’s interest rate policy. In Pakistani open market, PKR recorded no change against USD for second consecutive day on market close while going down against Euro, AED and SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.60 and 154.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.80 and 155.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42 and 42.15 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling as well closing at 41.05 and 41.20 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 154.80
Open Offer     Rs 155.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 154.60
Offer Rate     Rs 154.70
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued declining trend for the second consecutive day against the American dollar in the local currency market on Thursday.

The short supply phenomenon of the US dollar prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 155.10 and Rs 156.30 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 154.80 and Rs 155.90, respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it depreciated its worth against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 155.60(selling) against last rate of Rs155.80(buying) and Rs 155.90(selling).

It closed at Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 155.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

