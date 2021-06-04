KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 974,230,721 562,456,557 35,269,161,880 17,964,812,068 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,814,696,836 (2,202,605,825) (387,908,988) Local Individuals 30,386,098,499 (30,505,781,415) (119,682,916) Local Corporates 12,039,022,584 (11,531,430,679) 507,591,904 ===============================================================================

