NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
04 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
974,230,721 562,456,557 35,269,161,880 17,964,812,068
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,814,696,836 (2,202,605,825) (387,908,988)
Local Individuals 30,386,098,499 (30,505,781,415) (119,682,916)
Local Corporates 12,039,022,584 (11,531,430,679) 507,591,904
===============================================================================
