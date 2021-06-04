Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 3, 2021). ==================================== BR...
04 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,261.62
High: 5,300.50
Low: 5,247.92
Net Change: (+) 3.66
Volume ('000): 743,371
Value ('000): 28,077,222
Makt Cap 1,476,991,155,250
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,699.08
NET CH. (-) 51.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,415.39
NET CH. (-) 24.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,706.50
NET CH. (+) 20.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,159.98
NET CH. (+) 4.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,388.16
NET CH. (+) 64.14
------------------------------------
As on: 3-June-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.