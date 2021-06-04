KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,261.62 High: 5,300.50 Low: 5,247.92 Net Change: (+) 3.66 Volume ('000): 743,371 Value ('000): 28,077,222 Makt Cap 1,476,991,155,250 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,699.08 NET CH. (-) 51.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,415.39 NET CH. (-) 24.10 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,706.50 NET CH. (+) 20.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,159.98 NET CH. (+) 4.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,388.16 NET CH. (+) 64.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 3-June-2021 ====================================

