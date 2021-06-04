Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
04 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Limited - - - - 24.06.2021 18.06.2021 to
09.30.a.m. 24.06.2021
EOGM
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited - - - - - 24.06.2021 to
07.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.