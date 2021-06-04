KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Mari Petroleum Limited - - - - 24.06.2021 18.06.2021 to 09.30.a.m. 24.06.2021 EOGM (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited - - - - - 24.06.2021 to 07.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

