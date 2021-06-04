ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Limited                     21-05-2021   04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited       28-05-2021   04-06-2021       20%(i)      26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                 29-05-2021   04-06-2021    10%(F), 20% B  27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan
Limited                          01-06-2021   07-06-2021       20%(i)      28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited                          02-06-2021   08-06-2021       50%(i)      31-05-2021
AGP Limited #                    03-06-2021   09-06-2021                                 09-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited #           04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #      04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited #               04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited #                        08-06-2021   15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited     09-06-2021   15-06-2021       300%(i)     07-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        09-06-2021   15-06-2021     427.80%(F)    07-06-2021    15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited        10-06-2021   16-06-2021       40%(i)      08-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                     11-06-2021   17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                  11-06-2021   17-06-2021      18%(iii)     09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Limited      14-06-2021   17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills
Limited                          09-06-2021   18-06-2021         NIL                     18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #     12-06-2021   18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                     14-06-2021   20-06-2021       2.7%(i)     10-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited                          14-06-2021   20-06-2021        8%(i)      10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                          14-06-2021   20-06-2021       35%(i)      10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                          12-06-2021   21-06-2021    10%(i), 20% B  10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited             14-06-2021   21-06-2021       44%(i)      10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                 14-06-2021   21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited        15-06-2021   21-06-2021       120%(i)     11-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited       15-06-2021   21-06-2021       15%(i)      11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited              10-06-2021   24-06-2021       135%(F)     08-06-2021    24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited              18-06-2021   24-06-2021       45%(i)      16-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                          20-06-2021   26-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                          22-06-2021   28-06-2021       35%(i)      18-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited                          16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan)
Limited                          18-06-2021   29-06-2021      45.2%(F)     16-06-2021    29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd.          17-06-2021   30-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.