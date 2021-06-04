ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields rise as market awaits May jobs report

  • The Treasury Department announced auctions next week for $58 billion of three-year notes, $38 billion of 10-year notes, and $24 billion of 30-year bonds.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. Treasury yields, particularly in the belly of the curve, climbed on Thursday in light trading ahead of the government's May employment report.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.4 basis points at 1.625pc. Yields on five- and seven-year notes hit two-week highs.

The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds was last 2.16 basis points flatter at 145.53 basis points.

Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, said yields rose amid low trading volume and improving economic data, but remain range bound.

"Data's a little better, but we just don't go anywhere," he said.

He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement that it will gradually offload its portfolio of exchange-traded corporate bond funds starting June 7 "was not by any means an announcement of tapering" its government bond purchases.

Many analysts expect the Fed to disclose tapering plans at its Jackson Hole economic symposium in August.

The market's immediate focus is on the U.S. Labor Department's May employment report due out on Friday.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely increased by 600,000 jobs last month after rising by only 218,000 in April. With government hiring expected to have increased by about 50,000, that would lead to overall payrolls advancing by 650,000 jobs in May. The economy created 266,000 jobs in April.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said the market is looking for a broader picture of where the economy was headed.

"Tomorrow's jobs report will be very important, but there'll still be people waiting to see how the (consumer price index) and retail sales numbers come out," he said.

Thursday's ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest increase since June 2020.

Data for April was revised down to show 654,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 742,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 650,000 jobs.

The number of new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

Initial claims fell 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week ended May 29.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing activity index rebounded to 64 last month, the highest reading in the series' history, from 62.7 in April.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index climbing to 63.0.

The Treasury Department announced auctions next week for $58 billion of three-year notes, $38 billion of 10-year notes, and $24 billion of 30-year bonds.

The amount of money flowing into the Fed's reverse repurchase facility rose to $479 billion on Thursday from $438.7 billion on Wednesday, but remained under a record $485 billion reached on May 27.

A flood of cash is pushing down short-term rates and fueling expectations the Fed will take action to maintain its key policy rate.

The two-year Treasury yield was 1.3 basis points higher at 0.1604pc.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last about 2 basis points steeper at 146.11 basis points.

U.S. Treasury yields COVID19 U.S. Federal Reserve U.S. Labor Department Covid pandemic Justin Lederer

Yields rise as market awaits May jobs report

Three children killed in Quetta after mistaking bomb for toy

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters