TSX falls as material stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday from a record high scaled in the previous session, as material stocks tracked weakness in gold prices following strong US jobs data.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.5% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,876.5 an ounce.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.19 points, or 0.13%, at 19,945.96.

Inter Pipeline said it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp's proposal over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

A fight over Canadian nickel-copper miner Noront Resources shows the scramble for battery metals is accelerating, with global miners racing to secure supply ahead of an expected surge in demand from electric vehicles.

The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

On the TSX, 84 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.64-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.45 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd, which jumped 17.3%, and Tilray Inc Ord, which rose 10.7%.

Endeavour Silver Corp fell 6.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc, down 5.2%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Hydro One Limited and Great-West Lifeco .

The TSX posted 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 46.17 million shares.