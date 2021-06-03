ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
TSX falls as material stocks weigh

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.5% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,876.5 an ounce.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.19 points, or 0.13%, at 19,945.96.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday from a record high scaled in the previous session, as material stocks tracked weakness in gold prices following strong US jobs data.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.5% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,876.5 an ounce.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.19 points, or 0.13%, at 19,945.96.

Inter Pipeline said it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp's proposal over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

A fight over Canadian nickel-copper miner Noront Resources shows the scramble for battery metals is accelerating, with global miners racing to secure supply ahead of an expected surge in demand from electric vehicles.

The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

On the TSX, 84 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.64-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.45 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd, which jumped 17.3%, and Tilray Inc Ord, which rose 10.7%.

Endeavour Silver Corp fell 6.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc, down 5.2%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Hydro One Limited and Great-West Lifeco .

The TSX posted 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 46.17 million shares.

