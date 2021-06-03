Pakistan
Gold prices lose Rs150 to Rs112,150 tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
Updated 03 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs150 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,150 against its sale at Rs112,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs130 and was traded at Rs96,150 against its sale at Rs6,280 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs88,138 from Rs88,256.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $1 and was sold at $1895 against its sale at $1996
SBP touts Pakistan’s economic recovery, cautions govt over interest payments
Gold prices lose Rs150 to Rs112,150 tola
Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus
NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000
Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round
Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar
PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming
Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline
Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers
WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector
Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations
Read more stories
Comments