Rupee slips one paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee edged down one paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs154.78 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.77.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 02 paisas and closed at Rs188.65 against the last day’s trading of Rs188.63, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.41, whereas an increase of 75 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs219.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.72.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by one paisa each to close at Rs 42.14 and Rs 41.27 respectively.