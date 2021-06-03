ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Pakistan

Rupee slips one paisa against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.5 respectively.
APP 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee edged down one paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs154.78 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.77.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 02 paisas and closed at Rs188.65 against the last day’s trading of Rs188.63, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.41, whereas an increase of 75 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs219.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.72.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by one paisa each to close at Rs 42.14 and Rs 41.27 respectively.

