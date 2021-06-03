ANL 32.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.82%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.9%)
HASCOL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
HUBC 79.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.34%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
PAEL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 179.20 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.72%)
UNITY 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
BR100 5,274 Increased By ▲ 17.42 (0.33%)
BR30 27,665 Increased By ▲ 248.7 (0.91%)
KSE100 48,208 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,675 Increased By ▲ 17.44 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Australian shares scale record high on financials boost

  • Miners advanced for a sixth straight session as iron ore prices rose further on expectations of tight supplies and resilient demand from steel mills.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

Australian shares hit a record high on Thursday, as financials extended gains fuelled by better-than-expected first-quarter economic growth and elevated oil prices boosted energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 7,260.1, marking its second straight session of gains, as the state of Victoria reported its lowest rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

Financials rose 1% to close at their highest since early 2018, a day after data showed the economy had returned to pre-pandemic levels last quarter as consumers and businesses spent with abandon.

The so-called "Big Four" banks settled in positive territory, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp finishing 1.5% higher in its best session in two weeks.

"The economy is doing well and what the banks don't need is an economy faltering and bad debts coming through," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"Housing is going 'gangbusters' and demand for banking products, mortgages is very high."

Energy stocks, which have added 7.2% so far this week, were the top gainers on the benchmark index, adding 3.3% as oil prices rose for a third straight session.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd jumped 3.1%, while Santos Ltd gained 3.8% to close at its highest level in nearly four weeks.

Miners advanced for a sixth straight session as iron ore prices rose further on expectations of tight supplies and resilient demand from steel mills.

Technology stocks marked their best session in a week, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay rising 3.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 ended 0.1% lower at 12,429.98, with Restaurant Brands New Zealand and NZX Ltd being the top losers on the bourse.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200

