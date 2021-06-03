ANL 32.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.82%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 130.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.95%)
HASCOL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.22%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
PAEL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 179.21 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (2.73%)
UNITY 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
BR100 5,275 Increased By ▲ 18.44 (0.35%)
BR30 27,684 Increased By ▲ 266.83 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,213 Increased By ▲ 85.81 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,677 Increased By ▲ 19.4 (0.1%)

Brent oil targets $72.71

  • Support is at $70.95, a break below could cause a fall into $69.87-$70.41 range. On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $70.75.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil is poised to break a resistance at $71.62 per barrel and gain more towards $72.71.

The contract is riding on a powerful wave (3), which is travelling towards a range of $74.47 to $75.55, formed by its 138.2% and the 161.8% projection levels.

A confirmed wedge suggests a target around $75 as well. The wave (3) has a fierce character, it may quickly fulfil its target zone. The following rise is expected to accelerate.

Support is at $70.95, a break below could cause a fall into $69.87-$70.41 range. On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $70.75.

The break opened the way towards $77.96-$85.17. A realistic target could be $73.50, which is close to the zone of $74.47 to $75.55 (hourly chart).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

