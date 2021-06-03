Brent oil targets $72.71

SINGAPORE: Brent oil is poised to break a resistance at $71.62 per barrel and gain more towards $72.71.

The contract is riding on a powerful wave (3), which is travelling towards a range of $74.47 to $75.55, formed by its 138.2% and the 161.8% projection levels.

A confirmed wedge suggests a target around $75 as well. The wave (3) has a fierce character, it may quickly fulfil its target zone. The following rise is expected to accelerate.

Support is at $70.95, a break below could cause a fall into $69.87-$70.41 range. On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $70.75.

The break opened the way towards $77.96-$85.17. A realistic target could be $73.50, which is close to the zone of $74.47 to $75.55 (hourly chart).

