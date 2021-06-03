ANL 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
ASC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.68%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.76%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.06%)
EPCL 50.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.95%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
JSCL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
KAPCO 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.12%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.29%)
TRG 180.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.55%)
UNITY 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,298 Increased By ▲ 41.12 (0.78%)
BR30 27,834 Increased By ▲ 416.77 (1.52%)
KSE100 48,407 Increased By ▲ 279.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,775 Increased By ▲ 117.25 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10,000 volunteers quit

  • However, Muto said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the Games because the event has been scaled back, so fewer people are needed.
AFP 03 Jun 2021

TOKYO: The Tokyo Olympics chief said the Games would only be cancelled in extreme circumstances on Thursday as organisers revealed 10,000 volunteers had quit over coronavirus fears, a sexism row and scheduling problems.

Exactly 50 days before the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said the show would go on unless the pandemic stops a majority of teams from travelling.

"If various countries around the world experience very serious situations, and delegations from most countries can't come, then we wouldn't be able to hold it," she told the Nikkan Sports daily.

"But conversely, unless such a situation emerges, the Games will not be cancelled."

The 2020 Games, due to open a year late on July 23, remain beset by doubts and low public support as Japan battles a fourth virus wave with much of the country, including Tokyo, under a state of emergency.

Late on Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers -- vital to the smooth running of the Games -- had quit, largely over coronavirus concerns.

Others dropped out after the Games were postponed, or in protest at sexist remarks made by Hashimoto's predecessor who was forced to resign, Muto told Japanese media.

Former Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori stepped down in February after causing a furore by saying that women talk too much and waste time in meetings.

However, Muto said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the Games because the event has been scaled back, so fewer people are needed.

Overseas fans have already been barred, and a decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected after the state of emergency in Tokyo ends on June 20.

The number of overseas officials and participants has been cut by about half, to around 78,000, with calls for further reductions.

Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics Nikkan Sports daily Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10,000 volunteers quit

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters