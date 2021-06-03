ANL 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
Hong Kong shares rise in opening trade

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 67.70 points to 29,365.32.
AFP 03 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Thursday morning following a positive Wall Street lead with focus now on the release of key US data reports that will provide the latest snapshot of the world's top economy.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.72 points to 3,595.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inches down 0.06 percent, or 1.39 points to 2,399.50.

