Hong Kong shares rise in opening trade
03 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Thursday morning following a positive Wall Street lead with focus now on the release of key US data reports that will provide the latest snapshot of the world's top economy.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.72 points to 3,595.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inches down 0.06 percent, or 1.39 points to 2,399.50.
