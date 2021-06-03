Pak-EPA fails to implement polythene bags ban

ISLAMABAD: Nearly two years after Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) launched its much-hyped drive against the use of polythene bags in federal capital; these bags continue to pose a serious environmental challenge with their usage rampant across Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) amidst apparent failure of Pak-EPA to implement its drive in letter and spirit.

On July 22, 2019, Pak-EPA notified Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Ban on (Manufacturing, Import, Sale, Purchase, Storage and Usage) Polythene Bags Regulations 2019. These regulations extended to the entire ICT and provided that all manufacturing, import and wholesale trading of polythene bags shall be banned from commencement of these regulations— and all sale purchase, supply, trade, storage, distribution and use of polythene bags shall be banned with effect from August 14, 2019. The decision was taken keeping in view environmentally hazardous impacts of polythene bags.

On August 16, 2019, Pak-EPA formed four teams comprising of officials Pak-EPA, Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to implement ban on use of polythene bags, in exercise of powers under Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

Official Sources told Business Recorder that Pak-EPA spent heavy budget on advertisement including public awareness campaigns against the use of polythene bags before and during the launch of its related drive. This was followed by raids in different parts across ICT by designated teams to implement ban on use of polythene bags.

“But despite all this hype and spending of heavy budget, there is hardly any result on ground. Today, the use of polythene bag goes on completely unchecked in different parts of the federal capital and no one is willing to take responsibility,” said a senior government official on the condition of anonymity.

When contacted, Director General Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah told Business Recorder that campaign against use of polythene bags would continue as it is backed by the law. “It is under the law and permanent,” she said.

Apparently, Pak-EPA and ICTA pass the buck on each other for the failure of campaign against polythene bags. Sources in Pak-EPA said any practical action against polythene bags’ use cannot be ensured unless supported by ICTA. “The implementation part mainly rests with ICTA. Pak-EPA can form the teams and issue related instructions but it is up to ICTA to carry out the raids, impose fine on violators of ban on polythene bags, close their shops and take other necessary actions,” said a Pak-EPA official, wishing not to be named.

On the other hand, a senior ICTA official, requesting anonymity, insisted that ICTA takes action whenever Pak-EPA or MoCC identify any violation on use of polythene bags. “The drive against polythene bag is spearheaded by Pak-EPA under the direct supervision of its DG. The ICTA’s role is to assist the Agency in implementation of the ban. It is mainly the responsibility of Pak-EPA and MoCC to chalk out a workable strategy to continue the campaign against use of polythene bags. Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency is totally empowered under the law to initiate all necessary action in this regard and engage relevant authorities to make this drive successful,” he said.

