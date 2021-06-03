Burns Road residents provided alternative routes, SHC informed

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a petition filed against the residents living around the Karachi’s Burns Road Food Street.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito heard the petition filed by the residents of the Burns Road.

Over the course of the hearing, the SSP Traffic informed the judges that alternative routes have been provided to the residents. Advocate Irfan Aziz complained that alternative routes are too narrow that even a cycle cannot pass, let alone cars.

Justice Sahito suggested that business activities be also kept in mind.