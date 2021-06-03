PIA set to start ‘Air Safari’ from 12th

ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is starting “Air Safari” from June 12, 2021.

According to details, the airline will depart its flight from Islamabad International Airport every Saturday and fly over the K2 Mountain, Nanga Parbat, Gaherbrum peaks, Deosai plains and the famous Saif ul Maluk Lake. The flight time will be approximately one hour where the flight captain will give live commentary about the route and the peaks that pierce the clouds.

After landing at Skardu Airport, the adventure will continue as dedicated buses will take our valued guests to Shangrila Hotel where complimentary hi-tea would be served, PIA said.

The return flight would depart after two hours of arrival, and it would be entirely the passenger’s decision to return on the same flight or have some more bewitching moments and return on any other flight of choice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

