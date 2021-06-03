ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
Q1 and Q2 of 2020: Lockdowns accounted for POL items’ shortage: Ogra

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat that shortage of petroleum products in the country between the first and second quarter of 2020 mainly occurred due to the unprecedented and uncertain situation that was created as a result of world over lockdowns due to the Covid-19.

However, the Ogra had taken action against the responsible oil companies for their noncompliance.

The committee met with MNA Kishwar Zehra in the chair at the Parliament House, on Wednesday.

The committee also took a briefing from the chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on shortage of petroleum products in the country between the first and second quarter of 2020.

It was informed that the shortage mainly occurred due to the unprecedented and uncertain situation that was created as a result of world over lockdowns due to the Covid-19.

The chairman Ogra said that action had been taken against the responsible oil companies for their noncompliance.

The chairman, Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) gave a detailed briefing on the concept, functions and targets of the authority that was recently created under an Ordinance in December 2020.

The committee appreciated the idea of the Authority and recommended to hold a detailed discussion on “The Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021” in the light of the amendments proposed by the Authority in its next meeting.

The meeting also included the agenda regarding the administration and issues of the Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Fund.

It was informed that the said Fund was established for the benefit of federal employees and their families in 1969.

The committee recommended reviewing and devising a transparent and realistic system for the allocation and disbursement of grants under the said fund.

The committee confirmed minutes of its 27th meeting held on 12th April 2021.

Members/MNAs Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, and the Minister for Cabinet Secretariat attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

