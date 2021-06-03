SELD, Noon launch e-learning courses

KARACHI: The School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has launched an initiative in partnership with Noon, the leading global online education provider, to provide comprehensive e-learning courses, that includes the live online classes, recordings, tests, and social learning, to all students across Sindh for the upcoming Matriculation and Intermediate exams. The partnership was announced at a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister of Education, Saeed Ghani, with Secretary Education, Ahmed Bux Narejo, Chief Advisor SELD Dr Fouzia Khan, and the delegation of Noon represented by Abdul Ahad Ayub, Noman Yousuf, and Bilal Musharaf.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister of Education Sindh Saeed Ghani said “SELD is committed to provide quality education to the students and the provision of online classes is need of the hour. Students from grades 9 to 12 can now access interactive class sessions on the Noon app, which is easy to use and have engaging features to help improve their learning outcomes”.

The online class sessions are provided by the best teachers from all over the province, to provide quality education completely free of cost. Since the upcoming exams will have greater focus on MCQs, Noon App has over 5000 MCQs that students can practice.

This is a great opportunity for everyone to prepare for their upcoming exams especially in the light of disruption of on campus activities due to Covid-19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021