Mobilink Microfinance Bank secures OICCI membership

KARACHI: Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) has secured membership of the prestigious Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), the foremost body of foreign investors in Pakistan.

The association not only cements MMBL’s standing as a key player in the microfinance industry but also opens up a plethora of opportunities for financial sector policy reforms, developing active partnerships and collaborations for the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the fields of microfinance and financial technology.

MMBL is committed to contributing towards the country’s economic growth and financial landscape through its diverse range of customer-centric products and services.

Welcoming the development, Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO, MMBL said that this is a great opportunity for us to drive and shape financial services agendas within the national ecosystem. The arrangement with OICCI will help us collaborate with national and multinational organizations to promote and endorse financial sector policy reforms, besides actively engaging in OICCI forum conferences and seminars to highlight banking sector issues and explore opportunities, he added.

He said that OICCI is an effective platform for policy engagement and consultation with the government & regulators for solving issues faced by the banking sector. We hope to fully exploit this opportunity for facilitating investment in fintech and exploiting the country’s potential for e-commerce.”—PR

