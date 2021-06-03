Australian shares hit record peak, NZ falls

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares scaled a record high on Wednesday, as investors lapped up data that showed the country’s first-quarter economic growth came in better than expected and shrugged off concerns over fresh Covid-19 cases in Victoria.

The S&P/ASX 200, which has climbed to record highs a multiple times in recent sessions, closed 1.1% higher at 7,217.8. The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

Miners, the biggest constituent on the Aussie benchmark, rose 2%, and were up for a fifth straight day due to firmer commodity prices.

Global miner Rio Tinto ended the session 2.1% higher, while rival BHP Ltd hit its biggest closing high since May 18.

Energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices to close 4.1% higher in their best session since late February.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd rose 4.6% and 6.5%, respectively, with the latter closing at its highest in nearly three months.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.2% lower at 12,440.05.