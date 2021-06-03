KPT starts conservation of precious marine life

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has initiated conservation of precious marine life facing serious risk of depletion due to increased pollution in the Arabian Ocean on war footings.

In a statement, the KPT senior management held a high level meeting in regards to serious environmental hazards faced by precious aquatic life in the ocean particularly Coral bleaching being reported recently and directed the quarters concerned to take experts on board for a swift and effective response to address the matter. The KPT management has called the officials to ensure all out measures to mitigate environmental degradation leading to ecosystem destruction causing marine life loss.