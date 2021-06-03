ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
THE RUPEE: Fall by small margin vs USD

BR Research 03 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR fell by a small margin against USD in interbank market. However in open market it recorded no change on market close against USD, Euro, AED or SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 15 paisas for both buying selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.70 and 154.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.80 and 155.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 187 and 188.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.90 and 42.05 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling as well closing at 40.95 and 41.10 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 154.80
Open Offer     Rs 155.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 154.70
Offer Rate     Rs 154.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 154.80 and Rs 155.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 154.50 and Rs 155.70, respectively.

Furthermore, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. Consequently, the British currency firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 40 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.80(buying) and Rs 155.90(selling) against last rate of Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling). It closed at Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

