Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
03 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
Fortune Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 2,900,000 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900,000 23.00
Ghani Osman Sec. Ghani Automobile Ind. 4,500 8.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 8.80
Topline Sec. Ghani Global Glass 100,000 21.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 21.71
N.U.A. Sec. Hascol Petroleum 500,000 10.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.70
Khadim Ali S. Hond Atlas Cars 10 340.00
Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10 340.00
Next Capital Image Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 24.00
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 100,000 219.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 219.50
Ghani Osman Sec. Loads Limited 38,500 19.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,500 19.75
N.U.A. Sec. Merit Package 223,500 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 223,500 24.00
ASDA Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 15,500 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 21.00
New Peak Securities Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 54.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 54.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 10,000 98.53
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 98.53
ASDA Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 40,000 5.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 5.60
Trust Securities Service Ind. 16,500 1,150.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 1,150.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 8,000,000 176.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000,000 176.83
Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,301,789 46.10
MRA Sec. 100,000 45.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,401,789 46.07
Azee Sec. Worldcall Telecom 1,198,000 3.82
MRA Sec. 1,000,000 3.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,198,000 3.68
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 15,579,299
===============================================================================
