Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).

===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member                   Company                          Turnover        Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
===============================================================================
Fortune Sec.             Aisha Steel Mills               2,900,000        23.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,900,000        23.00
Ghani Osman Sec.         Ghani Automobile Ind.               4,500         8.80
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            4,500         8.80
Topline Sec.             Ghani Global Glass                100,000        21.71
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000        21.71
N.U.A. Sec.              Hascol Petroleum                  500,000        10.70
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500,000        10.70
Khadim Ali S.            Hond Atlas Cars                        10       340.00
Bukhari Sec.             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               10       340.00
Next Capital             Image Pakistan Ltd.                30,000        24.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           30,000        24.00
AKD Sec.                 Int. Industries                   100,000       219.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000       219.50
Ghani Osman Sec.         Loads Limited                      38,500        19.75
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           38,500        19.75
N.U.A. Sec.              Merit Package                     223,500        24.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          223,500        24.00
ASDA Sec.                Nimir Resins Ltd                   15,500        21.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           15,500        21.00
New Peak Securities      Nishat (Chunain)                    1,000        54.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000        54.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.          Oil & Gas Dev.                     10,000        98.53
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000        98.53
ASDA Sec.                Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.               40,000         5.60
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           40,000         5.60
Trust Securities         Service Ind.                       16,500     1,150.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           16,500     1,150.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani      TRG Pakistan Ltd.               8,000,000       176.83
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        8,000,000       176.83
Fortune Sec.             Unity Foods Limited             1,301,789        46.10
MRA Sec.                                                   100,000        45.70
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,401,789        46.07
Azee Sec.                Worldcall Telecom               1,198,000         3.82
MRA Sec.                                                 1,000,000         3.51
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,198,000         3.68
===============================================================================
                         Total Turnover                 15,579,299
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments are closed on this story.