KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Fortune Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 2,900,000 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900,000 23.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Ghani Automobile Ind. 4,500 8.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 8.80 Topline Sec. Ghani Global Glass 100,000 21.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 21.71 N.U.A. Sec. Hascol Petroleum 500,000 10.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.70 Khadim Ali S. Hond Atlas Cars 10 340.00 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10 340.00 Next Capital Image Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 24.00 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 100,000 219.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 219.50 Ghani Osman Sec. Loads Limited 38,500 19.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,500 19.75 N.U.A. Sec. Merit Package 223,500 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 223,500 24.00 ASDA Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 15,500 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 21.00 New Peak Securities Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 54.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 54.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 10,000 98.53 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 98.53 ASDA Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 40,000 5.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 5.60 Trust Securities Service Ind. 16,500 1,150.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 1,150.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 8,000,000 176.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000,000 176.83 Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,301,789 46.10 MRA Sec. 100,000 45.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,401,789 46.07 Azee Sec. Worldcall Telecom 1,198,000 3.82 MRA Sec. 1,000,000 3.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,198,000 3.68 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 15,579,299 ===============================================================================

