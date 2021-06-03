Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).
03 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,134,927,679 638,021,429 31,823,178,591 17,038,086,895
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,792,927,991 (1,744,705,630) 48,222,360
Local Individuals 24,049,309,589 (23,544,725,066) 504,584,523
Local Corporates 11,044,005,247 (11,596,812,131) (552,806,883)
===============================================================================
