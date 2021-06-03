KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,134,927,679 638,021,429 31,823,178,591 17,038,086,895 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,792,927,991 (1,744,705,630) 48,222,360 Local Individuals 24,049,309,589 (23,544,725,066) 504,584,523 Local Corporates 11,044,005,247 (11,596,812,131) (552,806,883) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021