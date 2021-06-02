ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC adjourns former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s appeal till Thursday

  • Advocate Hamid Khan continuing his arguments said that his client was not even given the right to appeal against the decision of Supreme Judicial Council.
APP 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the appeal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui till Thursday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case seeking dismissal of Report/Opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification Issued by Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

Advocate Hamid Khan continuing his arguments said that his client was not even given the right to appeal against the decision of Supreme Judicial Council.

The law for judges is different from other officials. The courts have to abide by the constitution of Pakistan, said justice Atta Bandial adding, only the Parliament could change the law for judges. The job of the court was to enforce the law.

Justice Bandial said that the court can not allow anyone to speak anything in the name of of freedom of speech.

All judges were prisoners of conscience and worked to deliver justice, he added.

He said that judges must disagree with each other in decisions.

He said that Shaukat Siddiqui made a very negative speech against the judiciary and now trying to return to the same judiciary which he criticized earlier.

He observed that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui could be worried due to references against him.

The judiciary had protected the rights of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, he added.

He directed Hamid Khan to review Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's reply submitted after two months of the case.

Justice Ijaz asked, could the Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings be challenged?

Hamid Khan said that the Supreme Court had been hearing appeals against the Supreme Judicial Council proceedings in the past.

Justice Mazhar said that the Judicial Council had not made a final recommendation in previous cases.

The council recommendation against Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had also been implemented, he added.

Hamid Khan said that a judge could not be left to the mercy of an administrative inquiry.

Justice Bandial said that it was duty of the court to interpret the constitution.

He said that court's job was not to make room in the constitution.

He said that senior judges recommended removal of judge, no one else.

Supreme Court IHC Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SC adjourns former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s appeal till Thursday

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

‘Pharmaceutical sector can help Pakistan with its export target’

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters