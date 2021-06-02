Matric, intermediate exams to be held after July 10 only for elective subjects

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the syllabus of matriculation and intermediate level has been reduced in order to facilitate students.

The minister said the board exams for students of classes nine and 10 will now take place after July 10 only for elective subjects and mathematics while exams for intermediate students would be held for elective subjects only.

Addressing a press conference after holding an Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) at Higher Education Commission, Mahmood said “This decision has been taken as students have different streams and directions so they will sit in exams related only to their particular subject of interest.”

In April, the education ministry had postponed all exams in the country till June 15.

Acknowledging students' grievances regarding not completing their course, Mahmood said this was due to the frequent closure and reopening of schools.

"It was necessary to shut schools in view of the Covid-19 situation. There was also a risk associated with reopening schools due to fear of students contracting the disease," he said.

The minister reiterated his earlier decision not to promote any student without exams, saying "we still stand by that decision".

In a separate tweet, the minister explained that "the marks percentage taken by students in elective subjects will also be proportionately allocated to subjects in which exams are not being taken."