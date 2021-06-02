Board exams to be held after July 10: Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Wednesday that the syllabus of matriculation and intermediate levels has been reduced in order to facilitate students, adding that board exams will now be held after July 10.

The minister said the exams will now take place only for elective subjects, and Mathematics, while for intermediate students they would be held for elective subjects only.

Addressing a press conference after holding an Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) at the Higher Education Commission, Mahmood said the decision is aimed at facilitating students who have different streams and directions, giving them a chance to pursue their subject of interest.

In April, the education ministry had postponed all exams in the country till June 15.

Acknowledging students' grievances regarding not completing their course, Mahmood said this was due to the frequent closure and reopening of schools.

"It was necessary to shut schools in view of the Covid-19 situation. There was also a risk associated with reopening schools due to fear of students contracting the disease," he said.

The minister reiterated his earlier decision not to promote any student without exams, saying "we still stand by that decision".

In a separate tweet, the minister explained that "the marks percentage taken by students in elective subjects will also be proportionately allocated to subjects in which exams are not being taken."