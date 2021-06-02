PM for maximum utilization of ECO member-states’ immense potential

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed upon proper tapping of immense potential and resources of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for the collective regional progress and prosperity.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of 2nd Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries, the prime minister said according to estimates, the combined population of the ECO countries stood around 450 million ‘making this region a powerhouse’.

All the ECO member countries, he said, were blessed with diverse resources and potentials, and their proper utilization would be beneficial for all.

The prime minister observed that it were not the countries but the regions, which had made progress.

After the formation of European Union, the economic and trade activities' cooperation was enhanced bringing economic prosperity in the EU countries, he added.

The prime minister expressed his pleasure over the holding of second conference of PAECO, hoping it would further pave way for the economic and trade cooperation among the member countries, besides enhancing the regional connectivity.

He also appreciated the unanimous adoption of Islamabad Declaration, which raised voice for the legitimate rights of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions and recognized under international laws.

The prime minister also emphasized upon close cooperation and coordination by galvanizing their joint efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming, which had been affecting the glacial areas of ECO member countries, including Tajikistan.

“If strict measures are not taken, the countries in the region will have to face different problems,” he said while prodding for immediate cooperation to control steep rise in temperatures.

The prime minister said they had planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and now implementing the ambitious project of 10 billion trees across Pakistan, out of which a target of planting one billion was recently met.

He urged the ECO member countries to take active part in the global efforts over climate change.

Earlier, PAECO President and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, lauded the revival of PAECO, which had been dormant for long after its formation in Islamabad.

He also appreciated the member countries for adoption of the Islamabad Declaration, which strongly supported the people of Kashmir and Palestine, condemning the atrocities and human rights violations.

He expressed his optimism that the declaration would further help strengthen the economic and trade cooperation in the region, besides promoting regional connectivity.

Speakers of the respective parliaments of the member countries, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Iran and others addressed the concluding session.