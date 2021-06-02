Country on way to economic stabilization: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that Pakistan was on its way to economic stabilization under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said there was no room for political polarization in the country and the anarchists were following the agenda of the enemy.

He was talking to a PML-Q delegation comprising Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Provincial Ministers Ammar Yasir and Muhammad Rizwan at 90-SQA, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Usman Buzdar said the frustrated opposition could not deceive the people.

The PML-Q was an ally of the PTI-led government and relations with the allies were stronger than before, he asserted. The PTI enjoyed best working relationship with the allied party and the allies were part of the decision-making process, the CM added.

"The government has devised a separate development package for every district and I will soon visit Gujrat, Chakwal, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin to announce the development packages of these districts," concluded the CM.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi vowed to continue working jointly for providing better facilities to the people. "We will jointly serve the masses as it is our core agenda. We are one and will continue to remain united," he added and appreciated the announcement of the district development package by the CM.