947 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 947 patients of coronavirus recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Health department sources said on Wednesday that a total of 293,815 coronavirus patients recovered in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

According to Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department sources, 7566 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5828 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 1640 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1267 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department arranged 3354 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2863 beds were vacant. However, 429 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 365 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3423 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2444 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 728 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 268 ventilators were under use while 521 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 110 were occupied and 174 ventilators were vacant.