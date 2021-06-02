Agricultural machinery, inputs worth$73.498 million imported in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Agricultural machinery and inputs worth of $73.498 million were imported during 10 months of current financial year as compared the imports of $79.728 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2020-21 import of agricultural machinery and imports decreased by 7.28 percent as compared the imports of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, during the period under review agricultural chemicals including fertilizers, pesticides, plastics materials and medicinal products worth $7.256 billion imported in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of the same period last year.

The import of above mentioned commodities into the country were stood at $6.196 billion during first ten months of last financial year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During last 10 months of current financial year imports of agricultural chemicals into the country recorded about 17.10 percent growth as compared the imports of same period of last year.

About 1,298,820 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured valuing $457.938 million were also imported during the period under review as compared the imports of 1,519,626 metric tons valuing $513.959 million of same period of last year.

In order to enhance output of agriculture sector during current season, an amount of $152.310 million was spent on the import of 32,561 metric tons of insecticides as against the import of insecticides valuing $130.679 during same period of last year.

During last 10 months of current financial year, country spent $990.669 million on the imports of medicinal products as it imported 29,350 metric tons of medicinal products as compared the imports of same period last year. In first 10 months of last financial year, imports of medicinal products into the country was recorded at 17,632 metric tons valuing $831.022 million, which was up by9.74 percent. It is worth mentioning here that output of local agriculture crops including wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane witnessed tremendous growth and contributed in economic development of the country.

The government had attached special attention with agriculture sector development and embarked upon an holistic approach to increase output of all major cash crop by incentivzing the farming community across the country and launch mega development projects in collaboration with provincial governments for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

The government was also intended to facilitate agriculture sector in its federal budget 2021-22 for further strengthening the agriculture and livestock sectors to achieve sustainable economic growth and improve rural economy.