Pakistan
Gold prices come down
- Prices of per-tola and ten-gram silver remain stable
02 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs350 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs112,300 against its sale at Rs112,650 a day ago, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10-gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs96,280 against its sale at Rs96,580 whereas the prices of 10-gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs88,256 from Rs88,531.
The prices of per-tola and ten-gram silver remained stable at Rs1,500 and Rs1,286 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed a decrease of $12, coming down to $1,896.
