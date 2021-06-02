ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
Pakistan plays critical role for parliamentary diplomacy: Farrukh

  • The minister called on all the regional countries to chalk out a joint strategy for alleviating poverty and unemployment, and to promote tourism in the region.
APP 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday praised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for successfully organizing the second general conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the sidelines of PAECO conference, he told the media that the ECO conference would play a key role in promoting regional connectivity and parliamentary diplomacy.

He added that the country was playing a critical role in parliamentary and regional diplomacy, which would usher into the development of entire region.

The minister called on all the regional countries to chalk out a joint strategy for alleviating poverty and unemployment, and to promote tourism in the region.

He said an economic bloc might emerge within the region. “If the European countries can make a union then why cannot we follow the pursuit?” he asked.

