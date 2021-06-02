ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP amends capital adequacy regulations to boost REITs

  • SBP has lowered the applicable risk weight from 200% to 100% on banks/ DFIs’ investments in the units of REITs
Ali Ahmed 02 Jun 2021

In a bid to facilitate the country’s real estate sector, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday amended its capital adequacy regulations for banks/ DFIs’ investment in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

The central bank has lowered the applicable risk weight from 200% to 100% on banks/ DFIs’ investments in the units of REITs. It is pertinent to mention that REITs are companies that raise funding from general public and institutions and deploy these funds through investment in real estate properties.

“Considering the nature of underlying exposure of REITs, banks’ investment therein shall be categorized in the ‘Banking Book’ instead of ‘Trading Book’,” read a SBP circular.

It added that banks investment in REITs will attract a uniform risk weight of 100%. “However, SBP may review this revised treatment after a period of five years based on the banks’ exposure and performance of REITs sector.”

The central bank was of the view that changes in capital adequacy regulations, will allow banks, DFIs to increase their investments in REITs without the need to allocate relatively large amount of capital, which will boost the real estate sector in the country.

SBP said that the increase participation of financial institutions would also encourage REIT Management Companies to launch new REITs, providing further boost to the development of housing and construction sectors.

The central bank has introduced a number of initiatives for the development of real estate sector.

Earlier, SBP amended certain provisions of its existing Prudential Regulations for Corporate & Commercial Banking to increase banks/DFIs participation in the REITs that enabled banks/DFIs to make higher investments in REITs to the tune of 15% of their equity as against the previous limit of 10%.

SBP has also allowed the banks to count their investments in shares/units/bonds/TFCs/Sukuks issued by REIT Management Companies towards achievement of their mandatory targets for housing and construction finance.

banks Companies SBP real estate capital REITs DFIs

SBP amends capital adequacy regulations to boost REITs

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters