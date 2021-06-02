ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.05%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
AVN 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.04%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.83%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.79%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.27%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.18%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
TRG 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
UNITY 47.68 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.76%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
BR100 5,266 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (0.13%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 89.32 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,199 Increased By ▲ 7.52 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,698 Decreased By ▼ -33.35 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Australian shares climb ahead of GDP data; miners rally

  • The financial index climbed 0.3%, with the "big four" banks rising 0.2% to 0.4%.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday ahead of data that is expected to show the country's economy continued to grow in the first quarter, with strong commodity prices boosting stocks of local mining and energy companies.

The benchmark ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,169.5 by 0004 GMT, after having closed 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

The Australian economy likely expanded by 0.6% in the first quarter, a Reuters poll showed, maintaining a steady pace of recovery from a coronavirus-induced downturn last year.

Investors also took heart from a decline in locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections in Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria.

Mining stocks, the biggest constituent on the benchmark, rose for a fifth straight day, up 1.7%, as iron ore surged on hopes of output curbs easing in steel hub Tangshan.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals gained between 3% and 5%.

Energy stocks also rose 2.7% as oil prices hit their highest since March.

Natural gas majors Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd added 2.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

The financial index climbed 0.3%, with the "big four" banks rising 0.2% to 0.4%.

However, the gold index shed 1.8%, as the yellow metal's prices slipped from a five-month peak hit in the previous session.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining shed about 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained largely unchanged at 12,458.52.

The top percentage loser on the bourse was Tourism Holdings Ltd, down about 2.3%.

In other regions, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% at 28,718.14, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 2.5 points, or 0.06%.

