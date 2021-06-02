ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.05%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
AVN 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.04%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.83%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.79%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.27%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.18%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
TRG 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
UNITY 47.68 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.76%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.54 (0.16%)
BR30 27,547 Increased By ▲ 115.62 (0.42%)
KSE100 48,209 Increased By ▲ 17.39 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,700 Decreased By ▼ -30.95 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mancini names injured Verratti, Sensi in Italy's Euro 2020 squad

  • Coach Roberto Mancini unveiled his 26-man squad at the midnight June 1 deadline set by UEFA ahead of the June 11-July 11 tournament.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

MILAN: Midfield pair Marco Verratti and Stefano Sensi were both included in Italy's squad for Euro 2020 named late Tuesday despite recent injuries.

Coach Roberto Mancini unveiled his 26-man squad at the midnight June 1 deadline set by UEFA ahead of the June 11-July 11 tournament.

There was also a surprise inclusion of Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, 21, who has not yet played for the senior national side. Raspadori became available after Italy were eliminated from the European Under-21 Championship.

The centre-forward could provide an attacking option alongside Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti.

Verratti suffered knee ligament damage last month with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, estimating that six weeks' recovery could be needed, which would rule the 28-year-old out of the group matches.

Sensi suffered a thigh muscle problem on the final day of the season playing for Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Veteran Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are also included, with Atalanta's Rafael Toloi preferred to Roma's Gianluca Mancini.

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina and Napoli winger Matteo Politano were both left out.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Azzurri are looking for redemption in a tournament they won in 1968.

They kick off on June 11 against Turkey in Group A in Rome's Stadio Olimpico, where they will also play Switzerland and Wales.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea/ENG), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea/ENG), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

Andrea Belotti Marco Verratti Midfielder Toni Kroos Giacomo Raspadori

Mancini names injured Verratti, Sensi in Italy's Euro 2020 squad

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters