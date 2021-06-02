PSX on strong positive note: BRIndex100 hits intraday high

KARACHI: Healthy buying mainly by local investors and institutions supported the Pakistan Stock Exchange to close on strong positive note with healthy gains on Tuesday.

BRIndex100 gained 38.05 points or 0.73 percent to close at 5,263.78 points. During the session, the BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,274.88 points and an intraday low of 5,229.43 points. Total volumes stood at 1,243.390 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 172.76 points or 0.63 percent to close at 27,464.49 points with total daily turnover of 897.272 million shares.

KSE-100 index surged by 294.92 points or 0.62 percent and crossed 48,000 psychological level to close at 48,191.26 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 1,392.037 million shares as compared to 1,412.260 million shares traded on Monday.

The foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.730 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 49 billion to Rs 8.316 trillion. Out of total 421 active scrips, 258 closed in positive and 152 in negative while the value of 11 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 354.077 million shares however lost Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 3.59 followed by Byco Petroleum that gained Rs 0.25 to close at Rs 11.50 with 94.618 million shares. Unilever Foods and Wyeth Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 350.00 and Rs 171.76 respectively to close at Rs 15850.00 and Rs 2462.01 while Gatron Industries and Indus Motor Co were the top losers declining by Rs 34.50 and Rs 12.95 respectively to close at Rs 452.00 and Rs 1199.39.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 67.68 points or 0.71 percent to close at 9,411.02 points with total turnover of 9.874 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 8.51 points or 0.11 percent to close at 7,779.42 points with 44.579 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 19.86 points or 0.21 percent to close at 9,470.44 points with 115.350 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 55.67 points or 0.99 percent to close at 5,688.18 points with 38.365 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,176.96 points, up 39.57 points or 0.96 percent with 63.858 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index lost 15.55 points or 0.36 percent to close at 4,356.90 points with 501.953 million shares.

“Continuing its bullish momentum, the KSE-100 index closed the session at 48,191,” Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said. Total market volume was recorded at 1.4 billion shares with a major contribution coming in from WTL (down 2.2 percent), BYCO (up 2.2 percent), SILK (up 3.7 percent), PTC (up 9.8 percent) and PIBTL (up 4.7 percent).

The Cement sector witnessed profit booking where PIOC (down 0.7 percent), ACPL (down 1.1 percent), CHCC (down 0.4 percent) and MLCF (down 1.0 percent) all closed below their previous day close.

Meanwhile, HUBC (up 1.2 percent), KAPCO (up 1.1 percent) and NCPL (up 7.5 percent) closed higher on pending payments expected to be disbursed to the Power sector. With the surge in international oil prices, OGDC (up 1.4 percent), PPL (up 2.7 percent) and POL (up 1.8 percent) closed in the green zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021