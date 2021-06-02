UK’s representative meets Punjab minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched ‘Environment Week’ to be celebrated in the province from June 01 to June 07, 2021, to sensitize people from all walks of life about the issues of environment pollution and all the steps being taken by the government to tackle these challenges.

“So far, 98 percent of the total brick kilns in the province of Punjab have been converted on to zig-zag technology in a bid to control the pollution emitted by these kilns while dry and wet scrubbers have been installed by many smoke-emitting industrial units.”

This was revealed by Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan during a meeting with the UK’s provincial representative to Punjab Alex Bellinger along with UK development advisor for Punjab Sana Zia here on Tuesday.

