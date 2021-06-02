ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Minister for elimination of child abuse

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has requested...
Recorder Report 02 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has requested the child rights defenders in government and private organizations to “put aside their egos and think collectively for elimination of child abuse”.

The minister made this assertion while chairing a meeting in the Committee Room of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday to review the status of existing laws on child protection and discussed different aspects for further improvements.

Secretary SW&BM Hassan Iqbal, Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar, Director General SW&BM Shahid Niaz and representatives from Home Department, Women Welfare Departments and UNICEF participated in the meeting.

“Let’s put aside egos and think collectively for elimination of child abuse,” the minister stressed, adding that a comprehensive policy free from ambiguity laws is necessary for the protection and welfare of children. “Counseling and rehabilitation of abused children is a sensitive matter for which all the stakeholders concerned should work jointly for elimination of psychological exploitation of children,” Yawar added.

The minister said that a coordinated cooperation of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) can also be helpful in achieving the targets. He told the meeting that as a special juvenile court is working in Lahore, the Punjab government is working to establish such more courts in other parts of the province to ensure swift protections of the children. “There is no harm in studying initiatives on child protection taken by other provinces,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

