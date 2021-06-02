Strict protocols prepared for matches of PSL-VI

LAHORE: Strict protocols have been devised for rest of the matches of Pakistan Super League-6, which will be played in bio-bubble this month in Abu Dhabi. Players and other officials violating the protocols will have to face severe punishments. The PCB authorities have sent the protocols to the players and officials associated with the league, a PCB spokesman, said.

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be played from June 7 in Abu Dhabi. Players and match officials’ who have already arrived in the UAE, are isolated inside their hotel rooms. No one, sans the maintenance staff of the hotel, will be allowed inside players’ hotel rooms, sources, said, adding: “Meeting any person who shows symptoms of the coronavirus or has tested positive for the infection will be considered a serious violation as well.”

