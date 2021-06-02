Huge quantity of drugs seized

LAHORE: The Sanda police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four drug peddlers during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) and seized a huge quantity of fine quality hashish and opium from their possession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gulshan Ravi Arshad Hayat Kanju while addressing a press conference said that he carried out an IBO with the assistance of Sanda Station House Officer (SHO) Sheikh Kahlid Farooq and Riwaz Garden Chowki In-charge Ghulam Hassan and arrested four alleged drug peddlers.

While identifying the suspects as Syed Mayal, Mustafa Khan, Azmat Khan and Naeem Aslam, the senior police officer said they recovered from their possession over 90 kilograms of fine quality hashish, seven mobile phones, Honda car and opium in bulk. The DSP said that the packets of narcotics were labelled with names of cities where the supply was supposed to be delivered.

According to Kanju, all the four suspected drug peddlers were in continuous touch with each other through social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp. He claimed that as per evidences gathered so far these persons had been selling narcotics outside various universities and other educational institutes.

