ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Attack on Asad Toor: LEAs close to tracing one of 3 attackers: Rashid

Fazal Sher 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Tuesday, said that Kuwait has restored granting visas to Pakistani businessmen, family, and petroleum and medical students.

Addressing a press conference after his recent visit to Kuwait said that he visited Kuwait following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was a successful visit after 2011, he said, adding, Kuwait authorities have removed ban on granting visas to Pakistanis after 12 years.

He said that Kuwaiti authorities want to open visas for the construction sector.

The minister said that there were a total 52 prisoners in Kuwait and only six want to be repatriated to Pakistan.

The minister said that 425 doctors would leave for Kuwait this week.

Saudi Arabia is also willing to give 30 percent of the three million visas to Pakistanis, he said. About the investigation of attack on journalist Asad Toor, he said that Islamabad police, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) were investigating the case.

The law enforcement agencies are close to trace one out of three attackers of the incident, he said.

The minister said that the NADRA will provide finger prints of the attackers till today (Wednesday).

If the law enforcement agencies failed to trace the culprits then an advertisement will be published with picture of suspects in the newspapers, he said.

He said that the receptionist of the residential apartment told the police that he did not stop the suspects as they were there also in the past.

It was mandatory to arrest the attackers as soon as possible as some people unnecessarily target our intelligence agencies on the behest of foreign masters.

Levelling of baseless against the intelligence agencies are damaging the country’s image, he said, adding that all those who level baseless allegation against our agencies will silence, if the police succeeded in the arrest of the attackers.

He said that the cybercrime directorate of the FIA will be equipped with modern equipment.

The cybercrime directorate of the FIA had received 36,000 complaints.

The cybercrime wing conducted 5,355 inquiries and registered 399 cases against cyber criminals, he said.

To another question about banning Hamid Mir’s talk show, he said that he has not imposed ban on the program.

I have not interacted with him in the past few years, nor have I ever been on his programme, he said.

Responding to a query, he said that his ministry had not placed name of any journalist on the blacklist or the Exit Control List.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA nadra petroleum Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid medical students Kuwaiti authorities

Attack on Asad Toor: LEAs close to tracing one of 3 attackers: Rashid

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.