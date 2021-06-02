Senate’s aviation body chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senator Hidayat Ullah, on Tuesday, has been elected chairman of the Standing Committee on Aviation during the elections of chairpersons of standing committees.

The elections were held under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, at the Parliament House.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan along with other high officials participated in the elections.

The newly-elected chairpersons of the committees thanked the members of the committee to show their confidence in them.

