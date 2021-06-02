Mandviwalla elected Senate body chief

ISLAMABAD: Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has been elected as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Election of the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiative was held at the Parliament House, on Tuesday. The election was held under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan along with other high-ranking officials participated in the elections. The newly-elected chairperson of the committee thanked the members of the committee for showing their confidence in him.

