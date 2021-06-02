PM vows not to let anyone sabotage Balochistan’s uplift

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against the FC troops in Quetta and Turbat and reiterated the government’s resolve to fight the terrorists and foil attempts against peace and development of Balochistan.

In two separate attacks, a Frontier Constabulary (FC) post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by the terrorists last night. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), around four to five terrorists were killed while seven to eight injured. “Four brave FC soldiers embraced Shahadat while six soldiers got injured,” in the exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

In another incident, the terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Turbat, injuring two FC soldiers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. He vowed to fight the terrorists and said no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace and development in Balochistan.

The ISPR in a statement said such cowardly acts by “inimical elements backed by anti state forces and HIAs can not sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.” The ISPR said the security forces were determined to neutralize nefarious designs of the anti-state elements at the cost of their blood and lives.