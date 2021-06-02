ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Khaqan slams NCOC’s letter suggesting postponing AJK election

Fazal Sher 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Tuesday, termed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)’s letter suggesting postponing of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election, an attempt to rig elections, and demanded holding of the polls on time.

“We reject the letter of the NCOC suggesting postponement of the AJK elections for two months due to Covid-19,” Abbasi said, while talking to reporters after appearing before the Accountability Court in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case. He said that the NCOC should withdraw its letter.

He said that whatever they did in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) polls would certainly be repeated in the AJK elections. Is the NCOC letter about delay in elections constitutional he questioned? Were the GB elections not held during the Covid-19 he said? Abbasi said that this is an attempt to steal the elections in the AJK. Let the elections of the AJK be held according to the will of the people, he said.

Abbasi said that the PML-N wants the elections in the AJK to be on time. He said that the politics of the PML-N was based on principal and constitution. Shahbaz Sharif is the president of the PML-N and “give respect to vote” is his slogan. He rejected the impression that there are groups in the PML-N or differences among the party leadership.

To a question that his party made any efforts to bring back Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that they have made zero efforts. The PPP and the Awami National Party (ANP) are not part of the PDM at present, he said.

To a question about ban on Hamid Mir’s talk show, he said that whatever is the stance of the people of Pakistan about the matter, he fully endorsed their point of view as gag on journalism is not acceptable. He said that the European Union (EU) had already stated that there is no free press and no security for journalist in Pakistan.

Earlier, he and other accused of the LNG case appeared before the Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan. During the hearing, Abbasi’s counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan conducted cross-examination of prosecution witness Abdul Rasheed Jhoki, director (technical) Ministry of Energy.

To a question asked by Khan, the witness said that it is true that the LNG terminal project was of public companies including Sui Sothern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Pakistan States Oil and Pakistan LNG limited (PLL). The membership of ECC consists of about 15 to 20 members. Mostly its members consist of federal ministers. During the time of the LNG project in question, the ECC was chaired by federal minister for finance and economic affairs. He said that the economic decision including decisions like LNG was taken by the ECC. However, the decision of the ECC is subsequently ratified by the federal cabinet. These decisions of the ECC ratified by the federal cabinet because under the constitutional scheme the executive authority rests in the federal cabinet, he said.

When the witness was asked how much fund has been spent on the LNG project so far, the witness said that Rs752 billion was approved as of July 2019.

During the hearing, Abbasi came to the rostrum for assistance of his counsel. He said that it is correct that the federal government has not spent cess money on such projects until today except the TAPI project. The bulk of LNG is imported for the private power plants. However, the government set up three power plants afterwards, he said.

The witness said that private power plants get bulk of LNG from the terminal including Sif power, Halmoore power, Fuji Kabirwalla power, Sapphire electric, Kot Adu Power Company, Rousche power, and Orient power.

To another question, the witness said that before the import of the LNG in question, the above mentioned power plants were being run by indigenous natural gas as primary fuel, and in case of shortage of natural gas these plants can have supplied furnaces oil as an alternative in the extent of their contract.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 8th after Abbasi’s counsel completed cross-examination of the witness. The counsel for the other accused will conduct cross examination of the witness during the next hearing.

NCOC LNG Shahid Khaqan Abbasi COVID 19 COVID19 PMLN Shahbaz Sharif

