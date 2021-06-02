Information Ministry gives Rs2m grant to KPC

KARACHI: The Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a grant of Rs 2 million for the Karachi Press Club. Director-General Pakistan Information Department (PID) Karachi Iram Tanveer on Tuesday visited the Karachi Press Club and the Federal Ministry of Information. A cheque of Rs 2 million was handed over to the officials of Karachi Press Club.

President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Joint Secretary Saqib Saghir, Treasurer Waheed Rajpar, governing body members Abdul Wasi Qureshi and Farooq Sami were also present on the occasion.

The DGPID while talking to the officials of Karachi Press Club said that Karachi Press Club has historic status. This organization has played an everlasting role in the strengthening of democracy in the country and it has helped the oppressed everywhere. He said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will continue to cooperate with the Karachi Press Club.—PR

