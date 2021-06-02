ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corporatization, Compliance Dept: SECP empowers commissioner and officers

Recorder Report 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has empowered Commissioner and the officers of the Corporatization and Compliance Department, Company Law Division to exercise powers to deal with companies other than listed companies.

According to the SRO 603(I)/2021 issued by the SECP here on Tuesday, in exercise of powers conferred by section 10 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997, the SECP (“the Commission”), in supersession of the its earlier notifications No SRO 575(I)/2018 dated May 04, 2018, SRO 1125(I)/2019 dated September 20, 2019, SRO 73(I)/2020 dated January 30, 2020, SRO 107(I)/2020 dated February 11, 2020, and SRO 295(I)/2021 dated March 09, 2021, subject to such conditions and limitations as it may from time to time impose, hereby delegates the certain powers and functions of the Commission to its Commissioner and the officers of the Corporatization and Compliance Department, Company Law Division.

The said officials would be empowered to grant license and impose terms and conditions; appoint administrator to manage the affairs of a company licensed under section 42 and initiate winding-up proceedings and sanction issue of shares at discount on such terms and conditions as he thinks fit and allow extension in time to issue shares at discount.

The Commissioner would be empowered to grant approval for offer of Employee Stock Option Scheme and for issuance of such shares; allow a company to issue further share capital to any person for cash or for a consideration other than cash; hear the appeal against the order passed under section 464(2) in case of order of refusal passed or upheld in appeal by the registrar of companies, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP SRO Corporatization and Compliance Department Company Law Division

Corporatization, Compliance Dept: SECP empowers commissioner and officers

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.