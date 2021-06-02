The Kroger Co adds Pakistani food products to its outlets

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said leading United States (US) based retailers ’The Kroger Co’ had added Pakistani food products to its outlets.

The Kroger Co - the third largest retail store chain in the US with over 2,750 stores and annual turnover of $122 billion - counted Pakistani food products to their outlets, he tweeted.

Razak said it would provide the ‘Made in Pakistan’ branding a boost and confidence to compete at the international level.

The adviser said his vision was to promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ around the world. In order to further enhance our exports “we have to pay attention to our own brand development”, he added.